ACoconut Price Tops $2.44 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00004954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $369,538.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.