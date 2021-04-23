adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0070

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $134,055.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00658255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.27 or 0.07703432 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.