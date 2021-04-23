Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. 1,808,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,111,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

