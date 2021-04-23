Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Aegon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

