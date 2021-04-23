aelf (ELF) Trading Down 38% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $175.46 million and $63.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00069191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.56 or 0.00675913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.43 or 0.08046213 BTC.

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

