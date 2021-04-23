Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AEWU opened at GBX 93.72 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The company has a market capitalization of £148.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. Aew Uk Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.67 ($1.25). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.07.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

