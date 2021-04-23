Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AEWU opened at GBX 93.72 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The company has a market capitalization of £148.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. Aew Uk Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.67 ($1.25). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.07.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Dividend History for Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU)

Receive News & Ratings for Aew Uk Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aew Uk Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit