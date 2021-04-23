Affiance Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 718 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,048.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,991,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,413,000.

ARKW traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,164. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.85.

