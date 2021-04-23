Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 60.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $15.42 on Friday, hitting $735.11. 607,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,122,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,445.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $671.60 and a 200 day moving average of $643.99. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

