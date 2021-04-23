AidCoin Hits Market Cap of $7.76 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 602.3% against the dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $293,624.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00018966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00092727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.74 or 0.00678181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.26 or 0.08182211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00051886 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

