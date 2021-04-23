AIOZ Network Reaches Market Cap of $64.17 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $64.17 million and $5.60 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00661659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.46 or 0.07797122 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,583,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

