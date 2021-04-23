Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DETNF opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

