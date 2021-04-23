Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DETNF opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Read More: Net Income

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit