Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 6,600 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total transaction of C$30,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,604,400 shares in the company, valued at C$89,788,152.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

CVE:RUP opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.71. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$791.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on RUP. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

