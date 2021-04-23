Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

NYSE:ALK traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

