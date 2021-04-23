Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Cap Hits $179,517.68

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $179,517.68 and approximately $764.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

