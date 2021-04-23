Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.02. 3,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. Allegion has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

