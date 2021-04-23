Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.77.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

