AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 3.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.29. 4,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 362,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at $13,413,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,457,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,872,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 899,701 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $8,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

