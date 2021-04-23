Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00.

GOOG stock opened at $2,267.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,882.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.