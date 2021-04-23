Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,874.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

