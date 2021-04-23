Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $2,953.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,470.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,252.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,874.03. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,304.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

