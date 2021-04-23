Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock remained flat at $$18.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,568. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

