Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,340 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

