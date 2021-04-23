AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.42.

AltaGas stock opened at C$21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.90.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

