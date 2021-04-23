Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $457.95 Million

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $457.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.00 million and the highest is $464.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $434.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 30.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 215,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,312. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -211.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

