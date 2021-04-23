Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMAL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,365. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

