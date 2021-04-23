Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMCR. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

AMCR opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 121,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Amcor by 178.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.