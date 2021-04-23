Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Down 2.5%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.
