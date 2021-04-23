American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 592,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,946,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

