American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 592,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,946,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: Short Selling

Earnings History for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit