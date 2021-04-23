American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.92. 76,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

