American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of AMNB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $360.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

