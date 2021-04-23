American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,269. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

