American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $251.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.