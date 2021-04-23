American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $262.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.67.

American Tower stock opened at $251.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

