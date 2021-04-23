Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 7,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

