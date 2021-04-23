Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.62 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

NYSE AJRD opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

