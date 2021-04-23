Analysts Anticipate Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Cerecor reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on CERC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,734. The stock has a market cap of $220.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Cerecor has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerecor by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

