Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. Herc reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. Herc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Herc by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Herc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $10,048,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

