Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.27. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after buying an additional 286,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,657,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

