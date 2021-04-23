Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88).

IDRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 23,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

