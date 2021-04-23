Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.55 Million

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post $196.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.91 million and the highest is $199.10 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $196.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $850.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.51 million to $859.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 22.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 22.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 516.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

