Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 579,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

