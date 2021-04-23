Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period.

WHF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 39,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,602. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

