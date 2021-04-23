Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is ($0.84). American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,797 shares of company stock worth $8,735,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of AEO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. 3,632,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.