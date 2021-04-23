Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is ($0.84). American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,797 shares of company stock worth $8,735,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of AEO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. 3,632,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit