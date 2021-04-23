Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $176.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.20 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $138.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $691.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.37 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $678.94 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $17,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

