Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,590 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. 8,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,571. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

