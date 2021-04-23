Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 761.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,352 shares of company stock worth $5,065,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. 11,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

