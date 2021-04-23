Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.00. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.