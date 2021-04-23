Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sands China in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. Sands China has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

