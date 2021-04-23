Analysts Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

