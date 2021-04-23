Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

